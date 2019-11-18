Basketball preview

Transcription:

Announcer: The JCCC Basketball teams have started their 2019-2020 seasons. The men’s team is made up of six freshmen and seven sophomores. All but one of whom comes from Kansas or Missouri. The women’s team is made up seven freshmen and seven sophomores apiece. Including sophomore guard Krystal Rice a transfer from division one school Indiana State. The men’s team is led by head coach Mike Jeffers. He’s going into his 29th and final season as the head coach of the JCCC men’s basketball team. In his time he’s been fortunate enough to win two junior college national championships. On the women’s side head coach Ben Conrad is going into his 12th season at JCCC. In his time as the women’s coach he’s never had a losing record and has even won a junior college national championship. Both the men’s and women’s team will have a lot of home games coming up so be sure to check out the JCCC athletics page to find their schedules if you want to attend some games, I know I will. It looks like it’s going to be a great season for both teams. Hope to see you there. For the Campus Ledger, I’m Landen Fields