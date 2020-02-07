How to be prepared for winter emergencies

Written by Alieu Jagne. Alieu is the Managing Editor for The Campus Ledger and this is his first year at JCCC. He joined the staff because he wanted to share his opinions and love for writing with others. He also loves dogs, donuts and the beach.

While the winter season is reaching its midpoint, there is still potential for more inclement weather to occur. As the temperature drops and snow begins to fall, normal activities suddenly become dangerous and challenging to get through. One of the best ways to protect yourself and loved ones is to be prepared in the case of severe emergencies. Many accidents that happen can be easily fixed or prevented by simply keeping a few essential tools in the trunk or backseat of a car.

Here is a list of the most important items for students and staff to include in a winter weather kit to have just in case of emergencies.

Jumper Cables

The most common car problem that happens during the winter is a dead battery. This can always easily be avoided by keeping a pair of jumper cables in your car. Of course, just having them isn’t enough to start your car, so it also might be helpful to have someone reliable to call for assistance. There are plenty of places to purchase these cables from, but Amazon recommends these for everyday use. And in case you don’t know how to jump start a car, here is an easy tutorial that will help you get back on the road in no time.

Insulated Gloves

In the case that you do experience an emergency while out on the roads, it’s always a good idea to keep an extra set of gloves in your preparedness kit. Being out in the freezing temperatures can make you susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. While there are thousands of options to choose from, it is smart to invest in a pair of insulated gloves that are resistant to water. These best-selling gloves are a little expensive, but the quality makes it worth it.

Flashlight

One of the most overlooked items on this list is a flashlight. Although every smartphone has a flashlight equipped, phones aren’t necessarily the most reliable resource, especially in emergencies. Any flashlight is helpful under normal conditions, however most winter weather is cold and wet, which isn’t the most ideal condition for typical flashlights. In order to protect yourself from that happening, make sure to get a waterproof flashlight.

External Charging Source

This item is also extremely important, especially since so much of our world has become digital. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you must wait for help to arrive, having an external power source to charge your phone can be potentially lifesaving. Of course, just having an extra charging cord won’t help you if your car is dead, which is why it’s important to have a portable power bank. There is such a variety of power saving banks that it’s nearly impossible to find one that doesn’t fit into a winter weather kit. Like everything else on this list, there are cheap and expensive versions of the same thing, however it’s worth investing in one that will last you a long time.

Blanket or Extra Clothes

The last item (or items) on this list is a blanket or a set of extra clothes. Once again depending on the situation, you could be stranded on the side of the road for hours in the cold. Having even a small blanket can keep you from freezing while you wait for help. It’s also worth mentioning that having an extra set of clothing to bundle up with or change into can also be helpful in a crisis.

No matter who you are, it’s important to be prepared for whatever the winter season may throw your way. The best way to make sure you can equip yourself for inclement weather is to have a plan and a winter weather kit that is easily accessible.

