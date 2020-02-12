1 of 7

Tuesday, Feb. 11, over 25 students and Kindness Club’s faculty advisor SarahGrace Ashworth, adjunct professor of Economics, gathered in the cafeteria to make valentines for the club’s “Pre-Valentine’s Day Flower Project.” The club provided music and materials for students to make origami roses.

The club originally planned to make 100 roses in their first session, but ended up only making approximately 40. Student Isaiah Reasby, club founder and president, is planning on scheduling more sessions to meet their goal.

“We want to make 100 roses before Valentine’s day to be distributed to students studying on campus or walking around in the hallway so they can be appreciated on that day,” Reasby said. “I think in our mind we had a bigger expectation, but that comes from wanting to make the biggest impact as possible. Our event was a win, and it’s important to see it as that. It was so great seeing people come together and see them want to do good.”

The Kindness Club aims to make Valentine’s Day special and hopes to make at least 60 more roses by Friday. Reasby and co-presidents, Samantha Mills and Miguel Hunt are planning a second session and invite students to join them by the windows in the cafeteria, Thursday, Feb. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. to make more valentines. They will meet in the CoLab at 2 p.m. on Valentine’s Day to hand them out across campus until 4 p.m..

The Kindness Club meets regularly on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. at GP 102 (Galileo’s Pavillion) and is open to everyone.

For more information about Kindness Club contact: Isaiah Reasby: ireasby@jccc.edu

Story and photos by Penny Thieme