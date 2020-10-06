Meeting new friends during a pandemic

By Leo Fotovich (lfotovi2@jccc.edu). Fotovich is a video producer for The Campus Ledger. This is his first semester at the college. His favorite part about covering a story is the editing and finalization. He spends most time watching movies and playing video games with friends.

Online classes have been tough, but I think everybody can agree it’s been even more difficult to meet new people. Learning is only half the fun at college, the other half comes from making new friends. But how can you do that if no classes are in person? I spoke with students Kati Larson and Kaylee Cart for further details.

(Larson) “And we were in like a breakout room and it was me and these two girls just like talking just like going through questions and stuff. And since there was a small amount of people, we kind of were able to get to know each other and get to know each other’s interests and stuff and so that was nice, and it actually felt like a community? I guess? But we also haven’t done anything like outside of class since this is the first time, we’ve talked in a breakout room.”

Classes aren’t the only way to meet new people, additionally provided that you are following social distancing guidelines, many colleges offer ways to socialize without being at risk.

(Cart) “I’ve been going on some picnics with people and enjoying while we still have the nice weather that’s been very good. Where we can like do things outdoors in a socially distance setting with the people who aren’t in my little bubble. But It’s definitely been like difficult but not impossible.”

Unfortunately, it is still much more difficult to meet new people over video call than it is in person, but that shouldn’t stop students from trying.

(Larson) “When you have a mask on it’s a lot harder to like recognize people for a second time. So, you’ll meet someone and then you see them around and I can’t tell if that is them or isn’t them it and so I just kind of like stunts new relationships forming. Because it’s like harder to recognize people. Using social media and things like that has helped, my group of friends from last semester who were all in one of my classes together we have a snapchat group chat call “our table but online” during our classes we have together we like chitchat in our group chat as if we were physically at a table group together. So that definitely has helped.”

Regardless of whether or not you meet somebody in person or over a webcam, the fact of the matter is that college is all about learning, broadening your horizons and meeting new people. So next time you’re on a zoom call with a teacher or fellow student, try and make a positive impression and you might meet someone new. Reporting for the campus ledger I’m Leo Fotovich.