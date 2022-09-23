“Adorned” Where Fashion and Art Intersect

JCCC Journalism students interviewed artist Boi Boy in the Adorned Exhibition at the Nerman Art Museum on Sept. 16. Boi Boy has three pieces included in the Adorned collection that features the works of over 70 artists.

“Our House is Burning” is part of the Adorned Exhibition at Johnson County Community College’s Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. Over 70 artists explore what it means to be our true selves through the act of adornment in this temporary collection open to the public until Feb. 5.

“Our House is Burning” by artist Boi Boy features fashions from the JCCC Fashion Collection brought to life in a backyard tryptic reminiscent of 1960s culture. The piece explores multi-generational and gender themes as part of the Adorned exhibition at the Nerman Museum of Art.

“You Know What You Do to Me,” evokes high fashion life in this piece as part of the Adorned Exhibit at the Nerman Museum of Art. Boi Boy collaborated with the JCCC Fashion Department to bring these iconic fashions into a story about relationships based on adornment.

Three mannequins dressed for a night on the town in the 1960s are part of “The Fast, The Curious, and The Dancefloor Prophets” work by Boi Boy. The three figures give expression to three different personalities and invite the guests at the Adorned Exhibition to guess where their evening activities might lead them.

Artist Boi Boy is seen in front of their installation, “You Know What You Do to Me,” as they are interviewed by JCCC journalism students in the Nerman Museum on Sept. 16. The artist came to campus and spoke about their work and was photographed by student photojournalists as part of the journalism department’s efforts to provide real world work experiences for students.

Thos Brewer, volunteer photographer