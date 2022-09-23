Pep band practices for upcoming home games

Pep Band is a club on campus that works on music to play at every home game for both men’s and women’s basketball games. The Pep Band is a part of the Music and Recording Arts program led and organized by Dr. Ryan Heinlein, JCCC’s director of instrumental activities.

The band consists of students who play various instruments – from trumpet, clarinet, trombone, euphonium, flute, alto and tenor saxophone, drums, and guitar. The music varies from traditional pep band classics to songs from Lizzo, Dr. Dre, Michael Jackson, and other pop music tunes adapted for pep bands.

The pep band practices every Wednesday from 2 p.m to 3 p.m. in the band room, OCB 182 for the upcoming home games. The band is looking for more musicians. As of Sept. 20, there are ten student musicians.

Students who are interested in learning more about joining the pep band can contact Heinlein, at rheinle1@jccc.edu. All students with experience in band are invited to join Pep Band.

Emily Baker