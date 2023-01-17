The Spring Semester awaits.

Welcome back, Cavaliers! We hope everyone had a safe and amazing holiday break. Students graduating in May, there are only 71 school days left until finals, so finish strong. And may we all strive for a great semester.

Important dates to consider:

Last day to drop a full semester course for a 100% refund, Jan. 24 .

Last day to drop a full semester course without a “W” on permanent record, Feb. 13 .

Deadline to apply for spring graduation, Feb. 15 .

Spring Break, Mar. 13 -17 . College offices will be open.

Last Day to request a pass/fail grade or withdraw with a “W” from full-semester course, Apr. 17 .

Final Exams, May 8 -15 .

Last day of Spring semester, May 15 .

Grades available to students by noon on the web, May 18 .

Commencement, May 19 .

In preparation for the Spring 2023 semester, here are some helpful tips for new and returning students.

Be on time to class.

Prioritize your mental and physical health. Take time for exercise, sleep and good nutrition.

If you need to miss class, tell your professor ahead of time.

Get organized. The Spring & Summer 2023 College Success Planner can help. Pick up your free copy in the Student Center, Billington Library and by the Circular Stairway in the COM building.

Focus on your classwork. If you need help, ask your professor or visit the Academic Resource Center. The ARC can be found online or on the first floor of Billington Library. Students who are active duty or veteran military may find tutors by searching online or visiting COM 305.

Reach for your goals here at JCCC. If you need to explore career options, formulate a plan toward graduation, or discuss an urgent personal matter, call 913-469-3809 to schedule an appointment with a counselor. Need quick answers to simple questions? Contact the Academic Advising & Counseling Center at advise@jccc.edu or through Instant Messaging. Walk-in appointments are also available in the Student Success Center located on the 2nd floor of SC. Check the Academic Advising & Counseling website for details.

Let the semester begin, and always remember you are here for a reason. Go Cavs!

Abby Rinehart, News Editor