“20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” by Jules Verne will be discussed in the upcoming Great Books Series

The 2023 Spring Great Books Series will begin with a discussion of Jules Verne’s novel, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” in the CoLab (OCB 100), Feb. 1. Stacy Davidson, Adjunct Professor of History, will be leading this lecture about the story of a Pierre Aronnax, professor, who explores a number of unsolved shipwrecks.

Since its inception in 2016, the Series has presented book-oriented lectures by JCCC professors on a variety of topics ranging from poetry to philosophy. Each lecture is approximately 40 minutes long, followed by a public discussion and question-and-answer session.

According to Maureen Fitzpatrick, professor of English and founder of the Great Books Series, part of the purpose of the Series is to show that literature is for everyone. Since 2018, Michael Carriger, Associate Professor of English, has collaborated with Fitzpatrick to help select and schedule presenters. Fitzpatrick and Carriger work in tandem with the JCCC CoLab to schedule and reserve space, arrange videotaping, and perform closed captioning.

Students can RSVP online to attend in-person or via zoom. Recordings of past lectures can be found on the Co-Lab website.

Upcoming Lectures:

“Don Quixote,” by Miguel de Cervantes, with Shaun Harris, English Professor Mar. 1

“The Dream Songs” by John Berryman, with Michael Carriger, Associate Professor of English , Apr. 5.

Sherry Osborn, staff reporter