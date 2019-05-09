Fall 2019 PDD Proposals Now Accepted

Faculty Development is accepting proposals for August 2019 Professional Development Days (PDD) presentations. PDD sessions are 50-minutes and will be scheduled Aug. 12 through 16. PDD sessions will focus on six tracks: teaching and learning, employee success, student success, campus and safety updates, technology and 50th Anniversary.

Use the online form to complete your proposal. All proposals need to be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 31. Contact Farrell Hoy Jenab, ext. 4756, if you have questions.