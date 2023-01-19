Tip! – Find Images for your Canvas course

Unsplash! has left Canvas and some of you may be wondering how to find stock images for your course. Here’s a list of several places to find images and a great way to search Google so that you can be sure your images are safe to use.

Unsplash – Still exists! It’s just not embedded in Canvas anymore.

Pixabay – Over 1.5 million royalty free stock photos and videos shared by their community.

Google Image Search – Be sure to search only for Creative Commons licenses by going to Tools > Usage Rights as shown below.

For more free stuff for your classes, check out Billington Library’s OER Research Guide.