Tip! – Troubleshooting LTI issues with students

Canvas has about a thousand LTIs and other applications that work with it, but they don’t always go smoothly. Where do you send your students when that happens? Sometimes they can get the help they need from IS, but we’ve also got a troubleshooting page you can share with your students to get started figuring out why their stuff doesn’t work.

The basics are these – use a real computer rather than a mobile device. Don’t use Safari. And enable those cookies! Head over to the complete page for more info. You can even link it in your course.