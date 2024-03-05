Tip! – Leveraging Rubrics in Canvas

Want to make your life and your students’ lives easier? Grade with a rubric. Rubrics in Canvas LMS ensure consistent assessment, save time, provide effective feedback, clarify expectations, and refine teaching methods. Also use them for quick and efficient grading!

Rubrics establish a common yardstick. Whether you’re assessing a poetic analysis or a coding project, the criteria remain steady. No more subjective guesswork; every student benefits from the same measuring tape.

Additionally, rubrics demystify the grading process. As learners, they understand why they earned an 8 out of 10 and it becomes a roadmap for growth.

Here’s how to do it:



