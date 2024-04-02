Tip! – Classroom Equipment Training

Need some assistance using classroom equipment and technology? You don’t have to wait until PLD to get the help you need. Find tutorial videos and overviews quickly on the Ed Tech Blog site. Of course, we’re still happy to help you in person, so if you need a one-on-one session with one of our Ed Tech Analysts, don’t hesitate to contact us in LIB 375 or x3842.

Here are some helpful links to classroom resources:

And if you find equipment that doesn’t work in a room – contact the Technical Support Center at x4357, option 2. Don’t leave it for the next instructor!